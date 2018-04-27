Toledo hosts 'Refuse and Recycle' event Saturday

The city of Toledo is bettering its efforts to make sure residents are recycling things properly.

The next Drop-off Refuse and Recycle event will be on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Woodsdale Park.

The city is accepting household hazardous waste. electronic waste and even bulky items.

Televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and other large appliances will NOT be accepted and latex paint costs a dollar per gallon to drop off.

