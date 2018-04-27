OSHP seize 100 lbs. of marijuana in Lucas Co.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Maumee on Thursday.

Police stopped 32-year-old Artin Geshishyan Khoygani of California for a speed violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 59 around 8:20 a.m.

During the stop, police say they smelled raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed the 100 pounds of marijuana valued at about $450,000.

Khoygani is being held in the Lucas County Jail and is charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

He faces up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine if convicted.

