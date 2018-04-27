VIDEO: Former Rockets, NFL player taken to ground by police

(WTOL) - Viral video of an altercation between a former NFL player and Georgia.

The video shows Desmond Marrow, who is also a former Toledo Rocket, being slammed to the ground by police in Henry County, Georgia. The video also shows Marrow being pinned down and apparently passing out.

*WARNING: Video contains explicit language and may be disturbing to some viewers:

Former Toledo Football Player Desmond Marrow was taken in to custody in Atlanta and says he had teeth knocked out by police. He posted this video on Instagram. It says police thought he had a gun, but it was his cellphone. pic.twitter.com/XB0PU6l5qh — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 26, 2018

The video was posted onto Marrow's Instagram with this caption:

Here was Marrow’s original post on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Pek6vDWUZX — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 26, 2018

The video doesn't have a date stamp, so it is unclear when the altercation took place.

On Marrow's Facebook page, he said officers claimed he had a gun in his pocket. Marrow said it was only a cellphone. He also wrote that police "knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious. In addition, I suffered a shoulder strain and concussion."

Police say the incident started when someone threw a cup of coffee at Marrow's car. Reports say Marrow aggressively chased after the car into a shopping center, according to WXIA, an NBC-affiliated television station in Atlanta, Georgia.

Witnesses also say they heard Marrow say he was "going to shoot them."

Marrow was charged with making terroristic threats, reckless driving and aggressive driving.

It is unclear if the charges against him were dropped.

Sporting News reports that one of the police officers was placed on administrative duty as investigators look into the altercation.

