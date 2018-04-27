Crews extinguish TARTA bus engulfed in flames

Crews are on the scene of a TARTA bus on fire in central Toledo on Friday.

The incident is happening at Auburn and South Cove just north of Monroe.

Crews are extinguishing the bus which was engulfed in flames.

No passengers were on board the bus and the driver was able to get out safely.

The driver smelled smoke and pulled over, which is when the front of the bus burst into flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.