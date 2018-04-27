Fugitive arrested in Defiance

Police say a fugitive was arrested in Defiance on Thursday.

Police say 32-year-old Daniel Oberlin was arrested in the 500 block of Clinton Street around 5:10 p.m.

Police say Oberlin was wanted on a felony warrant for escape from Wood County, as well as warrants from Defiance and Henry Counties.

Oberlin is being held at CCNO pending his appearance in court on Friday.

Officers from the United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Defiance Police Department, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and the MAN Unit assisted in the arrest.

