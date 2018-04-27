Toledo police SWAT team become superheroes for sick boy

Those who take an oath to serve and protect the community are often viewed as heroes.

The Toledo SWAT team turned into a different kind of hero for one local boy.

Brady Chapa, a third grader at Liberty Center, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year, according to the Toledo police Facebook page.

The SWAT team attended a community celebration for Brady donned in superhero attire, as Brady loves superheroes and says Batman is his favorite.

"We love that smile, Brady!! It was great meeting you. Stay strong, champ!," said the SWAT rappel team on TPD's Facebook page.

