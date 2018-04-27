Toledo Zoo welcomes new 15-year-old orangutan

The Toledo Zoo invites the public to welcome 15-year-old Bornean orangutan Denda to the Glass City.

Denda was born at the Brookfield Zoo on August 23, 2001, then moved to Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York.

Denda fathered a female offspring during his time in Rochester. Orangutans are listed as critically endangered species due mainly to deforestation from the palm oil industry.

Zoo keeper say Denda is still settling into this new home and does not act his age.

This summer, the Zoo says visitors can look forward to his teenage-boy playfulness and love of splashing around in bubble baths.

Zoo goers can see Denda and the other orangutans at the Zoo in the Great Apes exhibit.

