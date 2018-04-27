Walleye win Best Ice Award for third straight year

The ECHL announced the Toledo Walleye have been awarded the league's Best Ice Award for the 2017-18 season, according to the Toledo Walleye website.

This is the third straight year the Walleye have won the award.

The winners are determined by factors such as quality of ice, temperature of the building and surrounding dasher board system.

"Jesus Rivera and his team raised the bar for consistenly producing the highest quality ice surfaces for the Walleye and visiting teams to play on," said Walleye head coach Dan Watson. "The Huntington Center hosts concerts along with hockey during our season. Jesus and his crew take great pride in being able to turn the arena from a rink to a concert and back to a rink in record time, and in award-winning style. We know that every time the players step out onto the ice at the Huntington Center, it is ready to go to produce a great product. We are fortunate to have them on our team."

The Walleye were honored with the award last year, and tied with the Colorado Eagles for the 2016-2017 season.

