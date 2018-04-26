First Solar adding 500 jobs in Wood County

A farm field at Route 795 and Tracey Road will soon become an economic development jewel for Lake Township. First Solar is building a new solar panel manufacturing plant on the site.

The 1,000,000 square foot facility is a $400 million investment which will create 500 new jobs.

The plant is not far from First Solar’s Perrysburg Township plant which employs 750 people.

“Our company’s origins are right here in the Toledo and Perrysburg area. We are really excited to make this expansion here,” according to Steve Krumm of First Solar.

First Solar is expanding because of recent changes in the U.S. corporate tax policy. The move triples the company’s U.S. capacity.

“We are experiencing very strong demand for our product and I think the U.S. has very strong interest in renewable energy as a whole” added Krumm.

Lake Township Administrator Mark Hummer said tax abatement incentives are tied to the project.

Negotiations are underway.

“We’ve got to think about the big picture. All those jobs. All the specific potential that will come not only to Lake Township but the Toledo region.”

Groundbreaking will be in June. Production is scheduled to begin by the end of 2019.

