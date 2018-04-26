St. Luke's donates $6,000 towards meals for children

Summer is right around the corner, which means a break for some students. While for other kids, it means losing access to nutritious meals.

That’s why St. Luke’s Hospital teamed up with "Connecting Kids to Meals." They are donating $6,000 worth of supplies to help fight this issue.

“In addition to donating all of the materials for the sites, we actually adopted some a few sites and we'll have some of our staff out in the community. We will be serving the meals, doing a little health program and hopefully making a difference for these kids," said Kelle Pack, the St. Luke's Foundation president.

"Connecting Kids to Meals" serves about 7,000 meals a day in the summer.

