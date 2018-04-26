Friday marks last day for Jeep Wranglers to pass through Stickney Avenue Plant

The last day Jeep Wrangler will pass through at the Stickney Avenue Plant will be Friday.

Some workers at the plant were laid off because of the transition.

The plant will be closed for about a year due to retooling for production of a Jeep pickup truck.

Production of the current Wrangler model has been moved to the Toledo North plant.

WTOL 11 will be at the plant when the last Wranglers pass through.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.