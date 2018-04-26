Ticks could return even worse this year

There were 218 confirmed cases of Lyme disease last year in Ohio as a result of a higher tick population and some experts say this year may be just as bad.

According to the National Pest Management Association, Summer 2018 is a TICK-ing time bomb

Though the Midwest saw a lot of snow, and the cold weather lingered late into Spring, the temperature remained generally mild enough across the Midwest to not kill off an abundance of adult ticks.

The milder winter temps means more field mice and other rodents for ticks to feed off of early in their life cycle.

With an increase number in ticks will also come an increase in tick borne diseases, namely Lyme Disease.

For people who work outdoors, like the folks at the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, they are always mindful of ticks, but know some simple preventative measure can go a long way.

"But, you know, if you just take care by doing proper protection ahead of time, as well as afterwards when you get home and you check yourself, check your pets, check you kids of course, " said Jason Guerard, who is the Outreach Director for the Black Swamp Bird Observatory."Those are great steps to take to prevent potential issues down the road."

