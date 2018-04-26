Toledo Mayor endorses Richard Cordray for Ohio Governor

Dennis Kucinich isn't the only democratic candidate running for Ohio Governor who was in Toledo Thursday.

Kucinich's opponent Richard Cordray also paid the Glass City a visit and was endorsed by Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

The former head of the consumer financial protections bureau said he will take care of northwest Ohio if he is elected.

"I will care about this region, we will solve problems like the toxic algae bloom in Lake Erie that's been neglected by the state government for years. And we will help make sure that your communities are strengthen by having a state government partner that cares about you and that helps," Cordray said.

Election day is May 8th, although early voting is going on right now.

