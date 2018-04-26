First Solar announces US manufacturing expansion

First Solar announced its plan to build a new solar module manufacturing facility.

The facility would create 500 new jobs in northwest Ohio near its existing Perrysburg, Ohio flagship plant. The 1,000,00 square foot facility will be located in Lake Township, Ohio,

“Strong demand in the U.S. for advanced solar technology, along with recent changes in U.S. corporate tax policies, have encouraged our decision to grow First Solar’s U.S. production operations,” said Mike Koralewski, First Solar’s Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing.

Koralewski said the capital investment for the expansion will be about $400 million, with a workforce of approximately 500 associates and an annual payroll of approximately $30 million.

“First Solar’s plans to establish its North American Manufacturing Excellence Center in Wood County demonstrates the company’s confidence in Ohio’s talent and business environment,” said Glenn Richardson, JobsOhio managing director for advanced manufacturing.

The expansion plan calls for a 1 million square foot facility located in Lake Township, Ohio, a short distance from First Solar’s Perrysburg site.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2018, moving into late 2019.

