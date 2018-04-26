Senators urge Ohioans to participate in drug take back day

Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman are urging Ohioans to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Through this opioid crisis, they said it's important to keep unused prescriptions drugs out of the wrong hands.

“Addiction isn’t an individual problem or a character flaw, it’s a disease – a disease that all too often starts in the family medicine cabinet,” said Brown. “That’s why this DEA-sponsored Drug Take Back Day is so important in Ohio. All prescription medications, especially addictive opioid painkillers, should be disposed of safely to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”

“Four out of five people addicted to opioids start out using prescription drugs,” said Portman. “That’s why I urge all Ohioans to clean out their medicine cabinets and participate in this year’s Drug Take Back event. Together, we can stem the tide of addiction and ensure that every Ohioan can reach their God-given potential.”

There are more than 250 sites in Ohio to d ropped off your unused drugs which are listed here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.