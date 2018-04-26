Senator Rob Portman discusses Pompeo nomination

The United States Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo's nomination for Secretary of State. It was a fairly close vote of 57 to 42.

Senator Rob Portman discussed Pompeo's qualifications with WTOL 11. He said he's done a good job at the CIA boosting morale, and that's needed at the State Department.

"One of the concerns I've heard from my colleagues is that, 'this is a guy who's got more of a military background or an intelligence background, he doesn't believe much in soft power or diplomacy' and his answer was, 'I do believe in it.' Absolutely. More than people who haven't been in the military because if you've been in the military, you realize, that should be the last resort, and you need to use diplomacy," said Senator Portman.

Senator Portman believes Pompeo is a good man to have at the table during discussions with North Korea.

