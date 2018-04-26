Do your part to get drugs off the street during National Drug Take Back Day

Believe it or not, police say you are the solution to the drug epidemic in northwest Ohio. But in order to do you part, you have to take one simple step.

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day in Lucas County.

More than 27 locations across the county are providing easy drop-off sites on Saturday to get rid of pills and pill bottles you no longer need.

Police departments, pharmacies, physicians and businesses are joining in on this effort.

They stress how easy and important it is for you go through your medicine cabinet and gather up all unused and expired medications.

The heroin and drug epidemic is out of control in Lucas County, and these corporate partners felt the need to team up with police because they say it will take our entire community to fight back.

"I'm scared to think what we will do if we can't get a hold of this. It's just staggering the amount of people being hurt and dying, overdosing. It doesn't seem to end," said Lt. Larry Albright of Waterville police.

Most police stations will have drop-off sites, as well as four different Kroger stores and even Mercy hospitals.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.