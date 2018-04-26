Davis Besse plant will close in May 2020

(WTOL) - It has now been made clean when exactly Davis Besse will close.

According to FirstEnergy, the plant will shut down by May 31, 2020.

The closure has been looming since the company filed for bankruptcy in March.

The company also plans to close several other of its nuclear power plants.

The closures are expected to impact nearly 2,300 plant employees.

