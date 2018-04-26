WTOL 11 Take your Classroom to Cedar Point Contest 2018

WTOL 11 & Take your Classroom to Cedar Point Contest

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WTOL, LLC, 730 N. Summit Street. and Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky, Ohio 44870. (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at Monday 4/30/2018 at 6:00am and ends at Wednesday 5/16/2018 11:59am EST. Entries must be received by Sunday 5/13/2018 11:59am EST in order to qualify. This promotion is subject to local, state, and federal laws, and is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules .

No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Hancock, Henry, Defiance, Wayne, Washtenaw, Williams, Lenawee, who are 18 years of age or older. Employees and immediate family members of employees of WTOL 11, FOX36, Raycom Media, Inc., American Spirit Media, Inc., Cedar Point, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion .

Eligibility. Classrooms and/or Teachers that are nominated in this Contest must, upon request, provide proof of eligibility, and are compliant and agree to these terms and conditions. Sponsors will not award a prize to any classroom/teacher which does not meet the eligibility requirements at the time of entry. Teachers who are employees of the Cedar Point, WTOL 11, Raycom Media, Inc. (collectively, the “Contest Entities”), and the immediate families or members of the same households of such are not eligible. The term “immediate families” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, and siblings, whether or not they live in the same household. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant if these Contest Rules are not followed. By entering, you agree to comply with all applicable laws and these Contest Rules, and you agree to abide by all decisions of the Sponsors. We reserve the right to eliminate any nominee for any reason. WTOL 11 strongly suggests that entrants obtain the consent of the teacher/school they are nominating to participate in this promotion before submitting an entry. Failure of a nominated teacher/school to consent to interviews, on-site footage, or on-air promotion as described in Section 7 will lead to disqualification of the nominated teacher from consideration for the prizes.

How to Enter. There is (1) way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 6:00am on 4/30/2018 eligible entrants, can go to http://wtol.com and click on contests to submit an entry form online. Any entry submitted in any other manner is void. Additional nominations will not result in a better chance that the nominated teacher/class will win. Each entrant may nominate as many teachers/classrooms as they like on separate forms. Entrants may nominate themselves. All entries must be received and complete by 11:59pm EST on May 13, 2018. Sponsors will not verify receipt of entries for any individual or class. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, damaged, undeliverable or delayed. Photocopied and mechanically generated entries are void. Entries generated by any automated means are void. All entries become the property of Sponsor, and Sponsor reserves the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s). Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion .

How to Play and Win. This is an essay contest. On the entry form, tell us the story about the teacher/class you are nominating. Why are they so special? Why do they deserve a a day at Cedar Point? What makes the teacher unique and special? Why do you admire them? A panel of judges selected by Sponsors will evaluate and review the entries between May 14th , 2018 and May 15th, 2018, when a grand prize winner will be selected based on the submissions. The judges, at their sole discretion, will evaluate each entry and will select the Winner based on the subjective merit, in the judges’ sole discretion, of the essay entries. The selected entry for the grand prize winner will, in whole or in part, be posted on wtol.com so that website users can see/ read the nominations. If WTOL 11 does not receive a response from a selected Grand Prize Winner within twenty four (24) hours of first transmitting notification of their selection, or the winner cannot agree to these rules, that winner will be disqualified and Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to select a new Finalist.

Ownership and Publicity Rights. By submitting an entry in any form, entrant represents and warrants that he/she owns the copyrights and moral rights to any and all artistic works contained in his/her entry, including any images, music, videos, and/or literary or written content. Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has the right to grant all of the rights in this paragraph to the Sponsor(s), and that he/she has secured all third party rights, including but not limited to copyrights and privacy rights, contained within his/her entry. Entrant represents and warrants that the entry is original and that all factual statements contained in it are true and correct and not exaggerated. In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this promotion, each entrant grants Sponsor(s) the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the entrant. If at any time Sponsor(s) receive a request to remove any entry from Sponsor(s) broadcast, website, blog, twitter account, podcast, social media profile, mobile application, or other media claiming entrant’s failure to secure or possess any of the rights contained herein, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove the submission and eliminate entrant from further consideration in this promotion.

The Grand Prize Winner will be notified by phone or email on May 16th, 2018. The Grand Prize. Sponsors are not responsible for incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, or out-of-service contact information. If WTOL 11 does not receive a response from a winner within twenty four (24) hours of first transmitting notification of selection, the winner will be disqualified and Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to select a new winner. In the event a winner is ineligible or refuses the prize or in the event the prize is declined for any reason, the prize will be forfeited and Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to award the prize to another Finalist in their sole discretion.

Prize: There is one (1) grand prize awarded to one winner. All prizes are subject to scheduling and availability with Cedar Point. The approximate retail value of this Grand Prize package will be $975. The Grand Prize will include 25 any day passes to Cedar Point to be used on or before 9/3/2018.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded .

How the Prize is Awarded . The Winners will be announced via on wtol.com on or about Wednesday May 16th, 2018 at approx. 9am. The Grand Prize winner will be notified via phone or email.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and on the judges’ subjective evaluation of each entry.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner and his/her travel companions will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 30 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. If a winner cannot be reached within 24 hours of notification, the prize may be forfeited, and Station may, in its sole discretion, randomly select another winner. Winner will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WTOL 11 will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from WTOL 11 if WTOL 11 reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. The winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, the winner acknowledges that WTOL 11 has the right to publicize and broadcast the winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto .

Limitation on Liability. Participants are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and with these Contest Rules, and by entering, participants agree to be bound to these Contest Rules. Sponsors have the right to modify or change these rules in any way in their sole discretion. Any security breach or other attempt by an entrant or other party to tamper with the proper administration of the Contest will disqualify the entrant and may result in civil or criminal action against the entrant or other party and may result in the discontinuation, suspension, or cancellation of the Contest. WINNERS AND ENTRANTS AGREE TO RELEASE AND DISCHARGE, HOLD HARMLESS AND INDEMNIFY THE CONTEST ENTITIES AND THEIR EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES, OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS AND THEIR IMMEDIATE FAMILIES, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, AND ALL OTHERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND EXECUTION OF THIS CONTEST, FROM ANY AND ALL TAX LIABILITY THAT MAY BE IMPOSED OR ASSOCIATED WITH RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZES, AND FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, PROCEEDINGS, AND LIABILITY FOR ANY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO PROPERTY DAMAGE, EXPENSES, FEES, INJURY OR LOSSES (INCLUDING PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH) SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THE RECEIPT, OWNERSHIP, OR USE OF THE PRIZE OR WHILE TRAVELING TO, PREPARING FOR, OR PARTICIPATING IN ANY CONTEST-RELATED OR PRIZE-RELATED ACTIVITY.

By nominating a teacher/class, entrants grant to the Sponsors the right to publicize the entrant’s name, photograph, image, likeness, voice, statements, home, and biographical information for advertising, trade, and promotion purposes without compensation and without opportunity for review, except where prohibited by law. Entrants agree to share their application information with Sponsors. Winners must sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release before receiving their prize. Entrants also give the Sponsors a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable license, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the essay submissions, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the Contest or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, educational, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the Entrant.

In order to be considered for the prizes, each teacher/school must be willing to grant WTOL 11 interviews for on-air promotion of the and sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release if selected as the Grand Prize Winner. Winner must agree that WTOL 11 has the right to publicize their names, photograph, image. Failure to sign the release will lead to automatic disqualification, and a new winner will be selected by the judges, in their sole discretion.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WTOL 11. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WTOL 11 are final and binding. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion)