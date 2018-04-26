Four taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

Four people are in the hospital after a single-vehicle injury crash on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Monroe Street and South Cove around 2 p.m.

Police say 19-year-old Destiny Jackson was driving southeast on Monroe Street with three passengers in the car. Those passengers were 18-year-old Luesha Brown, 16-year-old Heaven Mitchell and 7-year-old Nakia Mitchell.

Police say Jackson lost control of her vehicle at South Cove, causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the road and and flip. Police say the vehicle then hit a metal light pole before coming to a stop.

Police say two passengers were thrown from the vehicle. It is unclear which passengers they were.

Police say all four people were taken to Toledo Hospital by ambulance.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

