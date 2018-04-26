Suspicious fire causes damage to 3 homes in east Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in east Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the 600 block of Woodville near Navarre Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in a vacant duplex, causing damage to the two homes next to it.

Three people live in one of the homes next door and say they were alerted to the fire when they heard yelling and saw flames.

All three were able to get out of their home safely. The fire caused heat damage to their home.

Crews say the vacant house will be torn down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire has been deemed suspicious.

