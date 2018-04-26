WTOL 11 nominated for 2 Emmy awards

WTOL 11 is honored to be nominated for two Emmy awards by the Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The nominations are in the following categories:

Best Morning Newscast

Nicole Grzecki - Executive Producer

Corey White - News Producer

Tegan Wilkinson - News Producer

Jenna Rankin - Reporter

Joe Cromer - Photojournalist

Andrew Kinsey - Morning Anchor

Melissa Andrews - Anchor

Steven Jackson - Reporter

Information/Instructional Program/Series or Special

Meteorologist Chris Vickers - Defender Reveal: First Alert Severe Weather Special

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.