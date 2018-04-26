WTOL 11 nominated for 2 Emmy awards - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

WTOL 11 is honored to be nominated for two Emmy awards by the Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The nominations are in the following categories:

Best Morning Newscast

  • Nicole Grzecki - Executive Producer
  • Corey White - News Producer
  • Tegan Wilkinson - News Producer
  • Jenna Rankin - Reporter
  • Joe Cromer - Photojournalist
  • Andrew Kinsey - Morning Anchor
  • Melissa Andrews - Anchor
  • Steven Jackson - Reporter

Information/Instructional Program/Series or Special

  • Meteorologist Chris Vickers - Defender Reveal: First Alert Severe Weather Special

