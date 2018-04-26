Downtown Toledo continues to grow

Despite road construction slowing down traffic a bit downtown, the pace of business is speeding up!

Now that the cold weather is moving out it's a good time to visit downtown Toledo, as there will soon be much more to do. At the corner of Summit and Jefferson, change is on the horizon.

For months the anticipated clean-up of what's now being called the Hotel Hilton, formerly the Hotel Seagate, has been on hold.



Now, the wait is over. Crews and equipment showed up today to start clean up so engineers can come in and finish the building plans.

Meanwhile, adjacent to that property, a similar reconstruction is happening at the future site of Genoa Bank.

"I'm very excited to announce our coming to Downtown Toledo. We're really excited about all of this. It's a great day for us, and we're expecting to be open before the end of the year," said Marty Sutter, president and CEO of Genoa Bank. "The timeline is still a little bit vague because we're open for bids right now. We expect to have the bids back on April 30 and then we will begin construction."



In the more immediate future, Balance Pan Asian Grille is opening their downtown location May 10.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week until around 9 p.m. to accommodate more than just the lunch crowd.

"We're very excited to be here. I mean, we're right by the Promenade Park and I think this is a very high traffic area with the hotel renovating right across the street and SeaGate Convention Center as well, so we're very excited," said Hochan Jang executive chef and co-founder of Balance.

This will be the restaurant’s fourth installment in the Toledo area.



Much of the preliminary work like getting surveys and permits to get these projects underway has been going on for quite some time now.

County Commissioner Pete Gerken said engineers from Hilton will be onsite at the hotel within weeks to finish plans.

Gerken also says now that work is underway, he expects continued development with this long-standing, vacant structure once again becoming a downtown Toledo staple.

