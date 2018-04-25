TPD find body in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD find body in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH

Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in central Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

TPD said 25-year-old Delaghno Overton was found not far from the railroad tracks near Maplewood Avenue and Castle Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. 

Crews say Overton was shot. 

