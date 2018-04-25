Levis Commons hosts active shooter seminar

Recent tragic events across the country have led businesses and organizations to want to make sure they are prepared in the event of an active shooter situation.

The Holiday Inn Express at Levis Commons in Perrysburg hosted a seminar that focused on the issue Wednesday morning.

The goal of the seminar was to teach business and organizations how to prepare in the event of an active shooter situation and it focused on personal safety, event security and crisis management.

Training topics included identifying hazardous materials, being familiar with emergency response procedures and understanding worker safety precautions.

Levis Commons teamed up with Cleavenger Compliance Training and Consulting, to make the event possible.

Those in attendance got to hear from speakers with significant backgrounds in law enforcement.

The company said it received an influx of phone calls after the recent school shooting in Parkland Florida.

For organizers, this is a way to help give back and make people better prepared.

