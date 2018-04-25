Fulton County Sheriff's Office will always remember Sierah Joughin

July 19th, 2016 is a day that changed a community forever and it's the reason many wore purple on Wednesday.

That summer day is the day 20-year-old Sierah Joughin was on her way home from her boyfriends house but was never to be seen alive again.

With Fulton County being a tight-knit community, Sierah was not just the victim in the investigation, she was a girl many of those who worked on the case knew. And if they didn't know her, it was her family that they had ties to which made the crime and investigation one of the toughest they've ever had to be a part of.

"Sierah graduated with my daughter," said Major Matt Smithmyer. He was the lead investigator in the case.

It has been nearly two years since Sierah's untimely death, but within the 20 years she called Fulton County her home, she has left an imprint on the hearts of so many including those at the Sheriff's office.

That is why when she went missing, deputies along with the rest of the community, volunteered their time and gave up sleep for days to ensure all hands were on deck working this case.

"This has been a case that no one will never forget," said Major Smithmyer.

Recently a picture of Sierah exuding the fun side of her personality in front of a sheriff's car was sent to the Sheriff's Office anonymously.

It could've been sent as a gesture of thanks to a group of men and women who worked through their own personal pain to ensure Sierah's family would received justice.

"I think they were pleased with the outcome other then the fact that wished we could have found Sierah alive. But the results and hard work, they were appreciative of that,"

The gifted picture not only hangs in the deputies report room in the Fulton County sheriff's office but also in the lobby. The reason being so that anyone who visits, never forgets Sierah.

