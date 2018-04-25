Ohio Means Jobs holds job fair in Hancock County

It was just announced that the state jobless rate in Ohio has d ropped to 4.4 percent. But how is that final percentage of unemployed Ohioans finding work?

Wednesday in Findlay, the Hancock County Ohio Means Jobs office held a job fair.

Around 40 businesses of varying industries showcased their work and met with job seekers.

While many attendees are unemployed, a good amount of job seekers already have a job and are looking for a new career.

"Hopefully a forklift," job seeker Rick Gross said. "You've gotta have skills and training and all of that to be able to unload and move things around."

The job offerings vary as well, like Goodwill, who was promoting their Senior Community Service Employment Program, which employs low income senior citizens over the age of 55.

"I see people without jobs, I see people who have been working and have been laid off for a period of a month or even a year," Carol Marlow with Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio said. "I see a lot of people who have left the workforce to take care of an aging parent."

With so many job openings left unfilled, the disconnect comes down to a lack training and skill set with the job seekers, which is why groups like Ohio Means Jobs always offers group or individual classes.

"I think that some people might need help in resume writing, or interviewing skills, things like that," Supervisor for the Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County office Jill Stonebreaker said. "And we can help them with that out at OMJ."

If you missed Wednesday's job fair, or don't live in Hancock County, you can always call or visit your local county Ohio Means Jobs office or visit their website.

