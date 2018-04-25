172,000 absentee ballots requested

(WTOL) - We are less than two weeks from the primary election and almost 172,000 absentee ballots have been requested so far for the state.

That's 17,000 more requests than the 2014 primary.

More than 63,000 Ohioans have participated in early voting.

You still have time to request an absentee ballot.

Election boards must receive applications by 12 p.m. on May 5 and completed ballots must be postmarked by May 7.

