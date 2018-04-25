Toledo Express Airport traffic up

More people are flying in and out of Toledo Express Airport.

In the past year, there's been a more than 40 percent passenger increase.

Last month, more than 27,000 passengers flew through the airport. That's the highest monthly passenger count since March 2008.

American Airlines showed an almost 123 percent increase for passengers.

And Allegiant Airlines saw a more than 10 percent increase from March 2017.

