Ohio Supreme Court will not hear Tiger Ridge appeal

The Ohio Supreme Court says they will not hear an appeal by Kenny Hetrick to get his exotic animals back.

This was Hetrick's second attempt appealing to the court.

The case has been going on since January 2015 when 11 animals were taken from the facility after a denial of a state-mandated permit for the site.

Animals including a lion, tigers and bears were seized.

Those animals are now living in animal sanctuaries across the country.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says they are pleased with the court's decision.

Communications Director, Mark Bruce provided the following statement:

“The Department is pleased to learn of the recent notice from the Ohio Supreme Court. Numerous courts, at multiple levels of the judicial system in Ohio, have ruled that ODA has acted within our authority to enforce Ohio’s Dangerous Wild Animals and Restricted Snakes law and rules. The Department will follow established protocol and move forward with a permanent seizure action. This will allow the Department to permanently place the animals at the sanctuaries where they are currently housed so they can peacefully live out their lives and the state will no longer be responsible for the cost of their care.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.