State Farm presents check to ProMedica Wednesday

On average, nine people are killed every year in the United States in crashes involving a distracted driver.

More than 1,000 people are hurt every year.

That's why State Farm presented ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital a check Wednesday to help fund the hospital's Distracted Driving Outreach Program.

"Two hands on the wheel, two eyes on the road, your mind on driving, anytime you're doing anything other than driving, you're distracted," Heidi Deane of Impact Teen Drivers said. "Absolutely saves lives."

ProMedica's downtown employees got the chance today to try out a distracted driving simulator after the check presentation.

