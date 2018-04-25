Get out of the swamp: UT will not change its mascot to Shrek - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get out of the swamp: UT will not change its mascot to Shrek

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The University of Toledo turned heads on Twitter Tuesday in a jest that went viral.

The university put out a tweet saying if it got 500,000 retweets, the school would change its mascot to Shrek. 

The school's current mascot is Rocky the Rocket.

The school later deleted the tweet, saying a change in mascot wouldn't be fair to Rocky. 

The school said the tweet was just UT's social media team having fun in order to create a community with their followers and draw attention to the university.

We guess Shrek is just going to stay in his beloved swamp after all.

