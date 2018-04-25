Get out of the swamp: UT will not change its mascot to Shrek

The University of Toledo turned heads on Twitter Tuesday in a jest that went viral.

The university put out a tweet saying if it got 500,000 retweets, the school would change its mascot to Shrek.

The school's current mascot is Rocky the Rocket.

The school later deleted the tweet, saying a change in mascot wouldn't be fair to Rocky.

Darn it! Rocky got jealous about the possibility of being replaced, and deleted the tweet! pic.twitter.com/gF6g9whisS — The University of Toledo (@UToledo) April 24, 2018

The school said the tweet was just UT's social media team having fun in order to create a community with their followers and draw attention to the university.

We guess Shrek is just going to stay in his beloved swamp after all.

It appears as though the University Of Toledo has deleted its promise to change its mascot to Shrek if it got 500K retweets. Was getting roughly 1,000 retweets a minute towards the end. pic.twitter.com/fqrQPUItkv — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2018

