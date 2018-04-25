Meteor Shower Eta Aquariids: When You Can See It

This annual meteor shower is already underway, but if you're hoping to catch a glimpse, your best opportunity is in just a matter of days.







Eta Aquariids will peak overnight Saturday May 5th, and just before sunrise on Sunday May 6th. You'll need to look toward the east south east sky to see it's radiant point!



In the Northern Hemisphere this meteor shower will be at a medium shower rate of 10 - 30 meteors per hour. Within these showers don't expect to see a whole lot of fireballs, those extremely bright meteors, but you can expect many long, persistent trains!

The best viewing time for your location: https://www.timeanddate.com/astronomy/meteor-shower/eta-aquarids.html