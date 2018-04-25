2 garages up in flames in north Toledo

Toledo firefighters were battling two garage fires in north Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on Central Avenue near Franklin around 2 a.m.

One garage was completely engulfed in flames and a neighboring garage was also on fire when crews arrived to the scene.

Crews worked quickly to save the second garage and to stop the fire from spreading to the homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.