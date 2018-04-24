Hillsdale Co. police locate missing toddler - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hillsdale Co. police locate missing toddler

(Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office Facebook) (Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office has found a missing toddler who they believed to be in danger.

Deputies said Tuesday that Neytiri Raeyn Mulligan was last seen just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night with her dad John Mulligan.

Police say Mulligan has since been found and is safe and sound.

Police say she has been returned to her family.

