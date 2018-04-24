Man, woman sent to hospital after central Toledo shooting

Toledo police are investigating a central Toledo shooting that resulted in a man and woman being taken to a local hospital.

Police were called to 2108 Elliot Avenue near Bancroft Street and Central Avenue Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Both victims' injuries are unknown.

Details on the shooter have not been confirmed.

