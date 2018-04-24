Is there a trick to buying cheaper plane tickets? The short answer, no.

In a new survey in Cheapair.com, researchers explain that there really isn't a better day to buy tickets.

The most expensive day of the week to fly is Sunday. Some of those tickets on Sunday can be $75 more expensive.

The best time to buy a plane ticket is 70 days in advance.

One traveler from Toledo Express airport said that far in advance is not realistic.

"I mean you're getting your tickets just try to schedule stuff and make sure everything is lined up that you make it and you get that cheap ticket. Otherwise you're going to come up out the pockets," said Josephine Martin, traveler at Toledo Express Airport.

Josephine Martin also posed a question that WTOL looked into.

What if you walked into the airport, up to the ticket counter and just bought a ticket? Well, for the 6:40 p.m. flight from Toledo Express Airport to Chicago Tuesday night we asked how much a one way ticket would be.

The American Airlines agent told WTOL it'd be $273 plus a $35 airport service fee. WTOL 11 checked to see if it would be any cheaper to buy that ticket from your phone instead of the airport.

That same ticket was $274. Therefore it seems there really isn't any benefit to coming to the airport to buy your ticket.

