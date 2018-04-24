Firefighter Cancer Registry passes in U.S. Senate committee

It's no secret that firefighters can get sick with cancer because of many of the things they must do on the job. Now, there's a national effort to help them.

In January, Governor Kasich signed a state bill that allows firefighters diagnosed with certain cancers, to get more worker's compensation benefits or coverage.

In Washington, a bipartisan bill was passed out of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Monday.

Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio said that his bill would require the Centers for Disease Control to create a voluntary cancer registry of firefighters, in order to collect data on cancer cases among firefighters.

The information will be used to better assess and prevent cancer in firefighters. The CDC would also have to develop a strategy to maximize the number of firefighters who participate in the registry.

Senator Brown said in a statement: "Ohio firefighters put their lives on the line every day. We should use all of the tools at our disposal when it comes to prevention and treatment of first responders who sacrifice their own safety to protect others."

The CDC would also have to make sure that cancer data that is collected is made public and made accessible for research. The next step for the bill is a full vote by the Senate.

