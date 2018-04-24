Balance Pan-Asian Grille downtown location opens today - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Balance Pan-Asian Grille downtown location opens today

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
New location for Balance Pan-Asian Grill (Source: WTOL) New location for Balance Pan-Asian Grill (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The moment people who work in the downtown area have been waiting for is finally here; the opening of Balance Pan-Asian Grille's downtown location!

The Asian-Fusion Restaurant told downtown Toledo to get ready for May 10th via Twitter.  

This is the fourth Balance Pan-Asian Grille restaurant in the area and will be located at 215 north Summit Street in the historic Summit Street Parking Garage. 

In addition to the new restaurant, an 8,000 plus square foot urban farm, called Balance Farms, will be placed adjacent to it. The restaurant said it plans to use the farm to grow all of its produce for all four restaurants, using an inherently Organic system called Aquaponics.

The other three restaurants are located in Maumee, Perrysburg and Sylvania.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille is known for its signature sauces, tacos, build-a-bowls and various flavors of bubble tea.

