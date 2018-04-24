Mayor Kapszukiewicz has jam session with TSA student

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, has a lot of talents, one of which involves playing the guitar!

Mayor Kapszukiewicz is singing and playing "Running on Empty" by Jackson Browne with Toledo School for the Arts student Chase Henry Tuesday.

"There was a generational gap between that kid and I, he was born in 2000," Mayor Kapszukiewicz explained. "He didn't know Nirvana or Pearl Jam. We finally connected on Forrest Gump, and I told him this is the song where he is running."

This is all to promote an event coming up this weekend at TSA called Guitar Fest.

