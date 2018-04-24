Seasonal allergies can be detrimental to your kids

If you’re hearing sneezing and sniffling in your home, you’re not alone. Allergy season is here and doctors say the abrupt season change from winter to spring isn’t helping the cause.

“This year it's been a little bit postponed because of our weather here in Ohio and it has to do you know with the pollen and the environmental allergens increasing more as spring comes to be,” said Dr. Tanya Baldwin, a family medicine doctor at Mercy.

She said diagnosing it has even been more challenging, because unlike most years, she’s still getting patients who are testing positive for influenza.

"There usually is a gap between like the cough and cold season and then allergy season. There is no gap this year," she said.

It can also be tough for parents to diagnose what could be allergies because it's up to the child to tell their parent what it is that they're feeling.

According to Dr. Baldwin parents can’t always rely on that though, so they need to be on the lookout for some warning signs.

"Rubbing of the eyes and nose frequently. Sneezing, their eyes watering, and you have all of those symptoms but no fever. And no real cough, and if they do have a cough, it's just like a tickly cough," she said.

If left untreated and those symptoms are prolonged, it can make both adults and kids more susceptible to bacterial infections, according to Dr. Baldwin.

She explained that is particularly true for kids who are growing, as it’s more detrimental to their sleep, thus their school performance. So while taking medicine is an option, keeping spaces allergen free is key.

"Like hypoallergenic sheets or pillow covers, home air filters that filter out the pollen you know keeping the windows closed. It's hard of course you don't want to keep the children inside, you can't do that, their kids! But you do want to try to decrease their exposure to what they're allergic to," she said.

But even for people like, Jennifer Riches, that don’t have any seasonal allergies, it’s hard for them not to notice that the allergy season is here.

“Well everyone I know has been sneezing their little heads off. I don't know why this season is so bad it makes me nervous," Riches said.

According to Dr. Baldwin allergy season is the worst during the transition from winter to spring and again from summer into fall.

