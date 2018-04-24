Wetlands restoration work to begin this fall in Port Clinton

A prominent stretch of wetlands along the Lake Erie shore in Port Clinton will soon be fully restored.

The 12 acre wetlands area between Port Clinton's Derby Pond and the Lakeview Park Beach will be the site of heavy restoration efforts this fall.

The $1.2 million project is primarily funded by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Ohio EPA.

The work will remove an invasive species of plant called phragmites and also grade the land to boost a more diverse native plant base.

Work is expected to begin this September.

The city of Port Clinton is investing about $250,000 to $350,000 for the project and expects most of that to be reimbursed from the EPA

Along with working towards improving the immediate ecology along the lake, it also will drastically improve the lake view for visitors and residents in the area.

"And we want those that visit here to see the importance of this really pristine and important part of the ecological makeup of the shorelines of Lake Erie." Port Clinton Safety-Service Director Olen Martin said.

The goal is to have the entirety of the restoration completed around this time next year.

