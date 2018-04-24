2 local departments in the Smell and Tell firefighter video challenge

(WTOL) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Perrysburg Fire Deparments both vying to win a $5,000 grant from Columbia Gas.

It's the Smell and Tell firefighter video challenge.

The departments are two of 11 statewide departments in the final round of the contest.

With the $5,000, the winning department could buy equipment to save lives.

So, how important would that equipment be to our local departments?

"We're excited about the opportunity to be able to get those, then maybe some other equipment that goes along with that, this being a special operations station," Sterling Rahe of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said. "To better serve, again, the community."

"Having the video is kind of a neat solution to let the community know that we're involved in that process too, not just Columbia Gas," Private Scott Martin of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department added.

Voting is open online through May 7.

