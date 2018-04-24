Protect Our Water opposes current TAWA

Opponents of the proposed regional water plan want Toledo City Council to pull it "off the table."

After six council-district public hearings, the Protect Our Water coalition says Toledo should not sell the Collins Park Water Plant to TAWA, the Toledo-area water authority.

The coalition says Toledo's role on any governing board should reflect that its residents consume 60 percent of city water. Plus, talk of suburban customers forming their own water system doesn't seem to concern the Protect Our Water representatives.

"The city and Lucas County make up 70 to 75 percent of the consumption so, you know, we don't believe that a suburban customer leaving would affect those rates that dramatically," Steve Kowalik of Protect Our Water Coalition said.

The protect our water coalition says senior citizen price protections are also a must.

