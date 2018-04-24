2 local schools in the Vans Custom Shoes Contest

(WTOL) - Two schools in our area have made it in the top 50 in a national art competition. One that if they win, their art departments will get a big chunk of change.

It's the Vans Custom Culture contest where students submit their ideas for designs on the popular skateboarding shoe.

Edon Schools in Williams County and Onsted Schools in Lenawee County are in the running.

To win they need votes! Be sure to visit the Vans website and cast your vote.

Top five gets the winning school a $10,000 donation to their art department and if they win the whole thing its a $75,000 prize, a BBQ and a concert for the whole high school.

