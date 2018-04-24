At least 12 children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight and Saturday.
It will be more humid with rain amounts over one inch possible.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
Ohio's attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.More >>
Some students and other protested Gov. Rick Snyder's handling of the Flint water crisis during his trip to speak at Northern Michigan University's graduation ceremony.More >>
