At least 12 children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say at least 12 children have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a school bus crashed during a multi-vehicle accident.

Police say two toddlers were hospitalized in serious condition after the car they were riding in was struck Monday afternoon by a car whose 23-year-old driver lost control after passing another vehicle. Police say the car the children were in then struck the school bus, causing it to spin into another car. The driver of the children's car was hospitalized in serious condition.

Some 20 students on a bus serving Pleasant Hill Academy were treated at Cincinnati Children's hospital. A 12-year-old girl was critically injured and the bus driver was hospitalized in fair condition.

Police blame excessive speed and say charges are pending against the passing driver.

