Police attempting to locate man missing since April 20

Chester Hopings (Source: TPD) Chester Hopings (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for 41-year-old Chester Hopings.

Police say Hopings went missing on the morning of April 20. 

Hopings is described as a black male standing at five feet nine inches and weighing 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hopings was last seen wearing a black Pele jacket, a gold t-shirt that says "Toledo", blue or black pants and tan boots.

