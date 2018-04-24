Police attempting to locate man missing since April 20

Toledo police are looking for 41-year-old Chester Hopings.

Police say Hopings went missing on the morning of April 20.

Hopings is described as a black male standing at five feet nine inches and weighing 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hopings was last seen wearing a black Pele jacket, a gold t-shirt that says "Toledo", blue or black pants and tan boots.

