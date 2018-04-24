FIRST ALERT: Sights Set On 80°

Enough of the cool, damp and dreary weather? Lets talk a beautiful weekend outlook and the building heat expected into early next week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A chance of a few showers Friday evening. Dry Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be into the low 60s, cooler near the lake. Temperatures will warm up a bit Sunday reaching into the upper 60s. Don't forget the sunscreen this weekend, bright weekend sunshine and dry weather all weekend long!

Next week will bring several chances to reach 80 degrees Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

~Meteorologist Chris Vickers