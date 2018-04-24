Semi rollover spills glue, closes ramp

Maumee police are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the ramp from eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475.

Police say the semi was hauling glue, which was spilling out of the truck after the crash.

The ramp is closed due to the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.