Semi rollover spills glue, closes ramp

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Maumee police are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the ramp from eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475. 

Police say the semi was hauling glue, which was spilling out of the truck after the crash.

The ramp is closed due to the crash.

