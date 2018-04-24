Wild goose chase: Golfer harassed by goose on Adrian, MI course

Geese may look cute from afar, but they are not to be messed with.

A golfer's unfortunate run-in with a goose was caught on camera and posted to the Blissfield Athletics Twitter page.

This happened at Wolf Creek golf course in Adrian during a meet last weekend.

The school says the golfers were trying to avoid a goose nest on the course, but the goose thought the golfer got a little too close.

The pictures have been retweeted more than 10,000 times, including by the PGA.

